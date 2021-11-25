Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
closeup of cute funny welsh corgi dog lying on sand on sunny beach with blue sky background. dog is funny scratching his nose with his paw and tumbling in sand. summer traveling with pets
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips