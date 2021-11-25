Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1040984549

See more

1040984549
1085881958

Item ID: 1085881958

Asian beautiful model in fashionable well dressed alone enjoys ocean breeze by a stunning seashore on summer holiday, ecosystem, natural resources, a black hair flowing though the wind, beauty care

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

TWS VideoGrapher

TWS VideoGrapher

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all