Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Slow rotation of wind turbine blades. Blue sky on background. Green energy production, wind farm. Alternative, renewable sources generating. Aerial view. Ecology. Realistic 3D Render concept 4K clip
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips