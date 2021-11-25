Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

9085166

See more

9085166
1085852327

Item ID: 1085852327

Slow rotation of wind turbine blades. Blue sky on background. Green energy production, wind farm. Alternative, renewable sources generating. Aerial view. Ecology. Realistic 3D Render concept 4K clip

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

SquareMotion

SquareMotion

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all