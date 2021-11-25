Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1026152174

See more

1026152174
1085848853

Item ID: 1085848853

Preteen girl lying in bed and texting message on smartphone, playing online game, browsing internet, light from screen on her face, bedtime with gadget, addicted kid. Concept of technology

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

kryvoshapka

kryvoshapka

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all