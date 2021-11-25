Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
River Dart, Devon, England: A drone aerial view of the Kingswear side of the river including hillside houses, the Royal Dartmouth Yacht Club and the lower ferry arriving from Dartmouth
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips