Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Smiling Funny Man Talking to Girlfriend, Dister or Distance Teacher During Online Virtual Family Chat Videocall Meeting by Video Conference Call Using PC Computer Sitting at Home Desk.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos