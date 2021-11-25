Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Common reed, or southern reed, Phragmites australis, a tall perennial grass of the genus Reed. Flora of the estuary. Moisture-loving plant. Soils with close standing groundwater. Stormy weather.
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips