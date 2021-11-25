Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
The surface of the water with vibration from the wind is closeup.Shining waves on the surface of the reservoir.Blue with gold colors at sunset stain the undulating smoothness of the lake in the forest
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV