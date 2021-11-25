Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Swimmer girl stands on a jumping pedestal, prepares to swim the distance in the pool at competitions. Bare legs of an athlete swimmer approach the jumping stand and stand on it, a champion swimmer at
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips