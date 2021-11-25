Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Pharmaceutical Production Line Conceptual Video Wall. Pharmaceutical industry. Vaccine Manufacturing. Medical Ampoules on the Production Line. Pharmaceutical Machines for Drug Manufacturing.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos