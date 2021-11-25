Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Shooting with drone of the Skiing of Santa Venera and Lake Gurrida on the slopes of Etna. Marshy area of the volcano with poultry fauna. Very ancient, heavily fractured and permeable lava. Vineyards
