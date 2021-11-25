Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

18982366

See more

18982366
1085703752

Item ID: 1085703752

Light Purple Strings Background Loop. Abstract lines background for video vlog and other types of media, light purple elegant lines , 10 seconds loop motion graphics.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

EllipseFX

EllipseFX

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all