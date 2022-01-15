Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video
1085702018

Item ID: 1085702018

Gross-Rosen, Poland - January 15, 2022: Gross-Rosen Concentration camp. Arbeit Macht Frei iron gate. Guardhouse building (Jourhaus). Prisoners entry to the camp. 4K UHD 59,94fps ProRes 422 HQ 10 bit

Important information

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Maurizio Fabbroni

Maurizio Fabbroni

More from this artist

See all