Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Gross-Rosen, Poland - January 15, 2022: Gross-Rosen Concentration camp. Arbeit Macht Frei iron gate. Guardhouse building (Jourhaus). Prisoners entry to the camp. 4K UHD 59,94fps ProRes 422 HQ 10 bit
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV