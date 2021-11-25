Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1044846544

See more

1044846544
1085577344

Item ID: 1085577344

Depressed desperate man feeling worried about financial problem doing paperwork. Stressed businessman looking frustrated thinking of money debt, budget loss, bankruptcy sitting at home office desk.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Wealthy Famous

Wealthy Famous

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all