Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1045083757

See more

1045083757
1085573003

Item ID: 1085573003

A beautiful artificial flower with green leaves is located on a stand outside in winter. The camera moves smoothly from right to left. The background is out of focus. An island of warmth in winter.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

ProStockFilms

ProStockFilms

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all