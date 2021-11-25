Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Frozen iced branches of birch tree against sun during sunny day in winter. Macro close up view of branches covered by snow in a winter forest. Plants in the wood at frosty weather. Nature landscape.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV