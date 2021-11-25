Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Volunteer cleaning beach from garbage. Woman collecting plastic waste bottles on beach. Concept of volunteer. Female picking up plastic bottles and cups into trash bag. Plastic pollution
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos