Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

3878900

See more

3878900
1085571272

Item ID: 1085571272

A beautiful woman in winter clothes walks through the evening city. She has a red rose in her hands. The lady is smiling and in a good mood. She remembers the passing day with tender feelings.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

ProStockFilms

ProStockFilms

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all