Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1044003322

See more

1044003322
1085569289

Item ID: 1085569289

Cheerful elderly gray-haired man point fingers hands aside on copy space workspace area isolated on yellow background. People lifestyle concept.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Saga Photo and Video

Saga Photo and Video

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all