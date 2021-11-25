Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1050791527

See more

1050791527
1085435714

Item ID: 1085435714

Young happy man using 3d massager for face. Relaxed male with closed eyes using electric massager on cheek to tighten skin. Concept of men's care and beauty treatment at home. Close up.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Anton_dios

Anton_dios

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all