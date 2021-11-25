Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Young happy man using 3d massager for face. Relaxed male sitting on sofa and using electric massager on cheek to tighten skin. Concept of men's care and beauty treatment at home.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips