Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Man is standing by window and accidentally drops his phone. The smartphone falls down, bounces on carpet, and lies next to unlucky guy's feet. Low half slow motion shot, blurred cityscape seen on back
Formats
1920 × 1080 pixels • MP4
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos