Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

31662226

See more

31662226
1085336546

Item ID: 1085336546

Closeup asian woman having neck and shoulder pain and injury. young female holding her neck behind as she having headache and feeling pain in the neck and back, self neck massage, office syndrome

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

TWS VideoGrapher

TWS VideoGrapher

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all