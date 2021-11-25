Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1059016541

See more

1059016541
1085333963

Item ID: 1085333963

Close up view of female doctor and white coat using laptop in medical office, writes patient diagnosis prescription in medical notepad. Distance counsulting in covid 19 quarantine. 4k footage

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

M

MuffinRaw

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all