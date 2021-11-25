Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Faceless close up view of male doctors hands using tablet in medical office, writes patient diagnosis prescription. Distance counsulting in covid 19 quarantine. 4k footage
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Related Shutterstock Select video clips