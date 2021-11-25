Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1025285273

See more

1025285273
1085314937

Item ID: 1085314937

Sports theme, music in headphones, overweight cardio workout and weight loss goal. Overweight woman puts on headphones and turns on music before training jumping rope at city stadium in summer

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

fotoliza

fotoliza

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all