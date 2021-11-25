Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Tired Caucasian male relaxing after training at outdoor training ground. Handsome athlete man take break during training with headphones listening music and skipping rope on his neck at outdoor gym
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos