LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 5, 2022: Young people getting tested by nurses for coronavirus Covid-19 infection at the outdoors street facility during Corona Omicron pandemic in Los Angeles
Formats
4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV
2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV
910 × 480 pixels • MOV
454 × 240 pixels • MOV
