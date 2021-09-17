Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Zacatecas, Mexico, 17 September, 2021: Interiors of Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption of Zacatecas, a Catholic Basilica located in Zacatecas historic city center. Declared a World Heritage Site
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV