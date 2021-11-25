Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1053569702

See more

1053569702
1085312183

Item ID: 1085312183

Cheerful romantic couple together sit on bench talking and laughing. Happy carefree young husband and wife enjoy summer weekend laughing bonding having fun outdoors. Boyfriend and girlfriend in love

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

DimaBerlin

DimaBerlin

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all