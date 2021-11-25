Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.
Man with bicycle eating breakfast on on waterfront. Lunch outdoors after cycling on embankment by sea. Refueling with sandwich and coffee before ride to work awheel overlooking the big lake
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos