Get clips for less. Download 5 clips every month with our latest video subscription.

Get started

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1035217781

See more

1035217781
1085306636

Item ID: 1085306636

Planking fitness athlete man doing moving side plank exercises or crunches at outdoor gym training obliques muscles on floor. Bodyweight workout outside at athletics stadium. Man in sweatsuit

Formats

  • 4096 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 2046 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 910 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 454 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Maridav

Maridav

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all