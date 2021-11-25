All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1022087902

See more

1022087902
1085198072

Item ID: 1085198072

man is resting at home watching TV while sitting on a comfortable sofa, drinking soda and commenting on what is happening on the screen. Shocked by the news and surprised.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Lysenko Andrii

Lysenko Andrii

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all