All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1028776694

See more

1028776694
1085191322

Item ID: 1085191322

Siam BTS Station Bangkok Thailand -January 04 2022:Stairway to the station. This station is an important access point for the BTS station. on Bangkok Thailand -January 04 2022.

Important information

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

Kittipong Chararoj

Kittipong Chararoj

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all