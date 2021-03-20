All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1058241076

See more

1058241076
1085190785

Item ID: 1085190785

Bangkok, Thailand - March 20, 2021: Footage 4k Timelapse, Overhead view of construction workers fabricating steel reinforcement bar at the construction site worker reinforcement bar was tied together.

Important information

Formats

  • 4096 × 2304 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

t.natchai

t.natchai

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all