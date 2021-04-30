All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1077241490

See more

1077241490
1085190776

Item ID: 1085190776

Bangkok, Thailand - April 30, 2021: Footage 4k Timelapse, View of Retaining wall steel sheet pile, A worker in a helmet installation beam structure on king post in a construction site.

Important information

Formats

  • 4096 × 2304 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

t.natchai

t.natchai

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all