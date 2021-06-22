Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Zurich, switzerland rudolf brun bridge 22.06.2021 - police boat with two policemen sailing along the limmat river in the evening twilight, the officers provide security on the sea routes in the backgr
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV