All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1061946562

See more

1061946562
1085175764

Item ID: 1085175764

Closeup Timelapse of Bandra Worli Sea Link Bridge illuminated with hundreds of colorful lights during christmas and new year holidays. Rotating colorful illuminating lights. Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Formats

  • 4096 × 2304 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

VaibhavShah

VaibhavShah

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all