All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

18818267

See more

18818267
1085175608

Item ID: 1085175608

Relaxed woman receiving neck cervical spine massage in a luxury spa resort aesthetic salon. Getting procedure in beauty clinic. Stress relief and rejuvenation concept.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

AliceCam

AliceCam

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all