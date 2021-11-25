Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Beautician cosmetologist cleans removes face peeling beauty mask with napkins. Сosmetic procedure in a beauty clinic salon for client. Skincare and cosmetology spa concept.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos