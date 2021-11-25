All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1054418117

See more

1054418117
1085175443

Item ID: 1085175443

Young female tourist relaxing in a hammock right by the turquoise sea. Caucasian woman on calm summer vacation in Thailand relaxing on the white sand beach by swaying in a rope hammock

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

aerocaminua

aerocaminua

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all