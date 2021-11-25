Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Global water crisis, polluted water. Contamination of water, water scarcity, toxic pollution of lakes and rivers. natural resources, environmental problems, groundwater, ecology, earth
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV