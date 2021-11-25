All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1049817031

See more

1049817031
1085174978

Item ID: 1085174978

happy young Indian businessman and women sitting office table,discussing ideas, sharing funny stories and laughing.Asian Group of smiling company employees talking and having fun in corporate meeting.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

FramesBank.com

FramesBank.com

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all