All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1031993681

See more

1031993681
1085174957

Item ID: 1085174957

Meeting of the Team of Asian Businesswoman and People in the Meeting room. Indian Group of Business People Talking about Business Plan They Show Chart in Monitor. Business and Finance Concept.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

FramesBank.com

FramesBank.com

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all