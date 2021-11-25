All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1013153735

See more

1013153735
1085174912

Item ID: 1085174912

Indian Diverse Office Conference Room Meeting Male Executive Top Manager Present e-Commerce Fin tech Startup Goth Statistics, Answers Questions of Investors. Wall TV with Info graphics Data

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

FramesBank.com

FramesBank.com

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all