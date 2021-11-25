All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1031993681

See more

1031993681
1085174906

Item ID: 1085174906

Young Indian team business people working in office with new normal lifestyle concept.Diverse Team of Business Managers and Specialists Work on Desktop laptop with Rows of Tables.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

FramesBank.com

FramesBank.com

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all