Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Young Indian businessman and woman gives presentation to multi-ethnic business group, working with flip chart, coaching employees, explaining project charts on paper speaking about new marketing plan.
Formats
3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4
1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV
852 × 480 pixels • MOV
426 × 240 pixels • MOV
Same model in other videos
Related Shutterstock Select video clips