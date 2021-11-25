All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1048546813

See more

1048546813
1085174660

Item ID: 1085174660

Close up of face of Arab woman. Happy girl smiling with beautiful brown eyes. Macro portrait of female middle eastern Muslim model with natural make-up and smooth skin laughing at camera. 4K.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

TiePic Media GmbH

TiePic Media GmbH

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all