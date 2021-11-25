All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX. Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.

Learn more

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Video

See more

1062187837

See more

1062187837
1085174654

Item ID: 1085174654

Macro extreme close up beautiful female brown eye with dilated pupil shrinking. Natural portrait of middle eastern model with and smooth skin looking at camera with impressive iris. Slow motion, 4K.

Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MP4

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Contributor

TiePic Media GmbH

TiePic Media GmbH

Same model in other videos

See all

More from this artist

See all

Related stock videos

See all

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

See all